Author Ted Rupnik's new book "Duck" is a beautifully illustrated children's tale following a boy and a duck as they help each other find their place in the world

Recent release "Duck" from Page Publishing author Ted Rupnik is an incredible illustrated story for kids that follows an unlikely friendship between a boy and a duck and how the two guide each other to find their purpose in life.

ASHLAND, Wis. , June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ted Rupnik, a proud family patriarch and dog dad from Wisconsin, has completed his new book "Duck": a delightful children's tale.

"A young boy, faced with trying to figure out what he wants to be when he grows up, aids a yearling duck who, as it happens, is on a similar pursuit with possibly serious consequences.

Can a young person help a duck be a duck? Can a duck instill a passion in a young person?

Together they might unknowingly help each other discover their futures."

Published by Page Publishing, Ted Rupnik's endearing tale encompasses beautiful artwork in its display of the magic of friendship breaking barriers of being different and how it feels to put others' needs before one's own.

Readers who wish to experience this incredible work can purchase "Duck" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing