Author Terrence Pershall's new book "Migration" is an epic adventure driven by desperation and hope for a new and better life

Recent release "Migration" from Page Publishing author Terrence Pershall is a captivating third installment following Sager and his fellow travelers ad they traverse afar in hopes of a better life. Created out of fear for what the world could potentially lose in its current political battle, 'Migration' will leave readers at the edge of their seats and watching their next real life move.

CARMEL VALLEY, Calif., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Terrence Pershall, a California native who loves his pets and the great outdoors, has completed his new book "Migration": a compelling fiction following travelers of other worlds on their quest for a new life.

"Migration is book 3 in the Feet of the Nevis trilogy. This is where the story begins and sets the stage for the future of the inhabitants of Orus. If some of the problems faced on Orus sound familiar, they are. I have always believed that a good story is better than a good lecture. That being said, it is my hope that my fiction does not become a reality. Our politicians need to become leaders, not the other way around. We as adults and children need to pay attention to what is happening to our world and be conscious of squandering the resources we have been blessed with. I hope that you find this work entertaining and that the message resonates. Sager is the central character that ties the three books together. If you've read Feet of the Nevis and A Son's Journey, Migration will answer all those lingering questions. Follow Sager and his fellow travelers as they take a journey driven by desperation and hope for a new and better life. Ever since stories have been told and handed down from generation to generation, there have been tales of beings of higher intelligence or otherworldly powers. The Bible talks of the Nephilim, the Greeks and Romans spoke of the Titans, and the Aztecs, Mayans, and Incas carved glyphs of otherworldly figures. Perhaps they came from Orus or somewhere similar."

Published by Page Publishing, Terrence Pershall's captivating tale was birthed of his own imagining of what could happen in the future if global hostility continues on its path. Both entertaining and a call to action, this epic adventure will have readers digging deep for answers to their own questions about the future.

Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "Migration" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

