Author Julius Thibodeaux's new book "Cultivation of the Heart" is an incredible tale of encouragement based on his own journey of reform and healing

Recent release "Cultivation of the Heart" from Page Publishing author Julius Thibodeaux is a compelling read advocating for investment in troubled youth that included his own story of how his childhood trauma affected his life and the diagnosis that helped him understand his behavioral patterns. In order to give the children of our future a change at a solid life, they must be shown love, respect, and understanding.
SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Julius Thibodeaux, a reformed criminal who went on to recipient of the 2021 California State Senate Men of Honor award for Outstanding Community Service, has completed his new book "Cultivation of the Heart": an intriguing read on how the responsibility for children of the future lies in the present.
"Cultivation of the Heart is the antidote for the impenetrable hearts—young people who have suffered from a great number of Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACES). Although many have deemed our youth who are at the center of gun violence to be "unreachable," research and evidence has shown that investing in our youth can produce significant positive results in their overall behavior and ability to resolve conflict. I know firsthand because a licensed psychologist diagnosed me as someone who was so prone to violence due to my exposure to trauma at an early age, that the chances of me ever changing were slim to none. She said that I would always resort to violence as a means of problem-solving. Fortunately for me, I had mentors, family, and friends that poured positive energy, love, and support into me that eventually softened my heart, reversing the abuse, abandonment, and trauma that had over the years hardened my heart as a young man growing up in the concrete jungles of Richmond, California. They loved me when I didn't know what it meant to love myself. They showed me how to love myself when I didn't have a clue. All of my mentors were experts in the field of de-escalation and relationship building.
You can't help someone grow if they don't trust you. The callouses formed on a damaged person's heart is designed to protect them from more hurt and from further damage. The problem with a hardened heart is that you can't plant seeds in it that are sure to produce positive fruits that all can benefit from. It's impenetrable. Therefore, the seeds of love that need to get in can't get in, and the seeds of hate, heartache, and pain that need to get out can't be weeded out. At least, while that person is still the owner of a hardened heart. However, once a mentor with the skill of a farmer enters their life and begins to cultivate the heart, positive seeds can be planted, negativity can be weeded out, and beautiful fruits can be produced."
Published by Page Publishing, Julius Thibodeaux's captivating tale explains, by means of his own story, how support and funding for youth can help protect them from themselves and nurture them into a more well-rounded lifestyle.
Readers who wish to experience this encouraging work can purchase"Cultivation of the Heart" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
