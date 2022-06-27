Author JessRaye's new book "Second Wind" is a moving story about losing a loved one and finding the strength to continue on after they've gone

Recent release "Second Wind" from Page Publishing author JessRaye tells a powerful and stirring tale of one woman's grief over losing her husband, and her life afterwards. Lost and unsure how to continue on after losing her partner in life, Jenny places all of her faith in God for guidance and finds a new purpose in her life and a new path forward.

NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JessRaye, who enjoys teaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ and exploring different cultures, has completed her new book "Second Wind": a gripping tale of grief, learning to heal, and moving forward after loss through the grace and wisdom of God.

Published by Page Publishing, JessRaye's universal tale of mourning and coping with grief follows Jenny and Danny, a happily married couple whose lives are forever changed when Danny becomes ill. As his health declines, Jenny grapples with the reality that she will soon be on her own and begs God to grant her a second wind and help her continue on with her life when the day finally comes.

"Second Wind" takes readers on a beautiful journey through the grieving process and shows how placing one's future in God's hands can have miraculous results. Beautifully written and expertly paced, Jenny's story will provide comfort to those who share her pain in losing a loved one and do not know how to continue.

