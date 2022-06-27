Author Kelly A. Mondesir's new book "What Kat Loves!" is a charming story that follows a young girl who contemplates all that she loves in the world

Recent release "What Kat Loves!" from Page Publishing author Kelly A. Mondesir tells the adorable tale of a young girl named Kat who goes about her day and introduces readers to all the things she loves in her life. From family to dance class, each moment in her day is a special gift Kat chooses to cherish and share with the world.
BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kelly A. Mondesir has completed her new book "What Kat Loves!": a delightful story that centers on Kat, a young girl who likes to share with the world everything that she loves in her life.
Published by Page Publishing, Kelly A. Mondesir's engaging tale follows Kat as she goes about her day. Readers learn all about what Kat loves and appreciates in the world, as well as a few things she is not so fond of. Along the way, readers are encouraged to think about what they love as well, and to be grateful for all the gifts in their lives.
Accompanied by bright and vivid artwork, Kat's journey through her day is the perfect way for readers of all ages to learn about what it truly means to love and appreciate all aspects of life; even the moments one might not normally be grateful for.
Readers who wish to experience this colorful work can purchase "What Kat Loves!" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
