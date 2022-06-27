Author Tomasina Decrescenzo's new book "Two Left Feet" is an enthralling tale bringing readers back in time to follow one girl's coming of age in the 1960s.

Recent release "Two Left Feet" from Page Publishing author Tomasina Decrescenzo is an incredible tale of a young girl in 1960s Brooklyn who has her eye on a pair of shoes she dreams will make her fly. Her journey immerses readers in the 'on the block' culture of Italian Brooklyn.

HOWARD BEACH, N.Y., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tomasina Decrescenzo, a retired operating room nurse and proud single mother from New York, has completed her new book "Two Left Feet": a delightful tale following one girl growing up in Brooklyn.

"The book is in the voice of an eleven-year-old girl (referencing ages ten to twelve) living in 1963 Brooklyn. She details her Italian/Sicilian family, their language customs, as well as the crazy cast of characters on her beloved block and schoolmates. It references the events and music of the day and focuses on her vivid imagination, dreaming that a brand-new pair of Red PF Flyers sneakers will give her the ability and superpower of flying."

Published by Page Publishing, Tomasina Decrescenzo's captivating tale will remind readers of the Brooklyn they have seen in the media for decades and provide an understanding of the culture of Italian neighborhoods in the early 1960s.

Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "Two Left Feet" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing