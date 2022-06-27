Author Jennifer Anderson's new book "I Put Away" is a moving memoir that speaks of a devastating turning point in the author's life following a heartbreaking loss

Recent release "I Put Away" from Page Publishing author Jennifer Anderson is an engaging memoir that describes a three-week-long journey the author experienced following the passing of her grandmother. This journey resulted in a shift in the author from operating under a childlike system to an adult one.

SPRING LAKE, N.C., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jennifer Anderson, who was born and raised in Harrisonburg, Virginia, has completed her new book "I Put Away": a gripping and potent memoir that shares a powerful journey the author experienced at a pivotal point in her life.

Author Jennifer Anderson describes this journey, writing, "This journey occurs over a three-week period where God gives me an opportunity to change how I spoke, how I understood, and I how I thought. After the passing of my grandmother, I realized I could no longer continue to operate under my childlike system. It was time for me to grow up and be the daughter that God intended me to be! God gave me this opportunity by opening the door for me to take a three-week leave of absence from work. After my grandmother's funeral, the journey began."

She continues, "This journey involved changing my operating system, which led to the development of I Put Away. I Put Away comes from the biblical scripture, 1 Corinthians 13:11 (KJV), that says "When I was a child, I [spoke] as a child, I understood as a child, I thought as a child: but when I became an [adult], I put away childish things." I Put Away is about me moving from a childlike system of speaking, understanding, and thinking to an adult one."

Published by Page Publishing, Jennifer Anderson's impactful memoir invites readers to come along on her transitional journey, sharing her testimony in the hopes of inspiring others.

Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "I Put Away" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

