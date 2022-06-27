Author PJ Kerr's new book "40 Days of Sorrow" is a moving collection of journal entries that document the author's grief after losing her beloved son

Recent release "40 Days of Sorrow" from Page Publishing author PJ Kerr is a heart-wrenching assortment of journal entries that follow the first forty days following the author's loss of her son. Serving as a loving tribute to him, Kerr documents the story of her grieving process in the hopes of connecting with other mothers that have lost children.

NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PJ Kerr has completed her new book "40 Days of Sorrow": a potent and stirring look into the grief felt by a mother grappling with the loss of her only son, Brad. Unable to contact Brad and fearing the worst, Kerr's worst fears came true when the news of her son's death reached her. What followed was a whirlwind of grief and a sense of loss that Kerr turned to journaling to work through.

"There's no special name, like widow or orphan, for us parents who lose," shares Kerr. "Mothers are deeply connected to those who have arrived on earth through us. I once read in a social media group, 'upon a loss of a child, we stand in the middle of the river of life, heaven, and earth. There are deep knowings or mysteries afoot, and not everyone is privy to them.' This is my life now. A blessing and a curse.

"Many things unfolded before my eyes from day 1. It all felt very dreamlike. The unimaginable happened, and events were telling me he was contacting me from the eternal state. I wrote all hours of the night. I was compelled to write. I took photos not to forget; when the shock wore off, would I remember details? Forty Days of Sorrow was mostly written, and many photographs taken during the initial forty days after my son, Bradley's, death. I kept a journal and communicated via social media with many family and friends. It was during the beginning of the COVID pandemic impacting in the USA. Sorrow and isolation were profound. I assembled my personal writings and photos about six months after to keep the integrity of the events and my state of mind during this process. My next move is to join the fight against the cause of his death."

Published by Page Publishing, PJ Kerr's emotional story serves as a tribute to her son and provides an important cautionary tale about the devastating drug epidemic of fentanyl poisoning. Fentanyl mixed in many non-fatal drugs and with just a very small amount of granular residue kills. Homicide by distribution. Kerr's grieving process is shared in the hopes of connecting to other parents that have lost their children to show they are not alone in their pain.

Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase "40 Days of Sorrow" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing