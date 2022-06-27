Author John Christopher Yount's new book "Color Me" is a mesmerizing play of a boy whose schizophrenia materializes as one character from each color of the spectrum

Recent release "Color Me" from Page Publishing author John Christopher Yount is an intriguing play of a boy named Jonathan Black who suffers with schizophrenia from boyhood. The voices in his head materialize into 9 demonic characters each of a color on the spectrum from black to white.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- John Christopher Yount, a career clinical social worker and advocate of mental health, has completed his new book "Color Me": a compelling play of a schizophrenic whose demons materialize in color.

Beginning when Jonathan Black is merely twelve years old and he receives weekly art lessons as a birthday gift, Jonathan interacts with the demons in his mind. Each of his nine demons materializes as a color on the spectrum from black to white. As the play progresses, Jonathan battles his demons who progressively transform into characters of the play. All the while, Jonathan finds himself in his art until he takes a job as an art instructor at a community college and finds he can be loved.

Published by Page Publishing, John Christopher Yount's mesmerizing tale sheds a light on mental illness by creating a space for audiences to experience the strengths and struggles in Jonathan.

Readers who wish to experience this intriguing work can purchase "Color Me" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

