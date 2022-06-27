Author Brother Gene's new book "The Body of Christ Is One" is a call to unity among Christians of all denominations

Recent release "The Body of Christ Is One" from Page Publishing author Brother Gene is a passionate and biblically supported plea for Christians of all denominations to put aside their nominal differences and come together as one Church.

NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brother Gene, an eighty-seven-year-old minister who has served his faith community for over sixty-five years, has completed his new book "The Body of Christ Is One": a thoughtful work informed by decades of study, service, and fealty to the teachings of Jesus Christ as revealed in Scripture.

The author writes, "For those of us who believe in Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior, there is no more important Scripture than the prayer of Jesus, as it is recorded in the Gospel of John, chapter 17. In this prayer, Jesus prayed for those first disciples, and He also prayed for 'all who believe in Me through their word'. And the heart of that prayer is '...that they may be one' (Verses 22 and 23).

Published by Page Publishing, Brother Gene's engrossing book is a thought-provoking work for contemplative Christian readers.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "The Body of Christ Is One" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing