Author Veronica White's new book "Michigan Family Law: An Insider's Map of the Minefield" is an informative roadmap for families in the system to understand the law

Recent release "Michigan Family Law: An Insider's Map of the Minefield" from Page Publishing author Veronica White is an educational resource for families who find themselves within the legal system. White explains the system in a simplistic and thorough way so that families already dealing with trauma may navigate their road a bit easier.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Veronica White, a lawyer with focus on more practical issues when addressing family law issues in Michigan Courts, has completed her new book "Michigan Family Law: An Insider's Map of the Minefield": an informative roadmap to understanding Michigan law for families in the legal system.

"Veronica J. White, an attorney licensed in Michigan in 2004, is just a regular person with a law degree and only became an attorney because she had negative experiences with attorneys and the legal system when trying to get through her own divorce with significant co-parenting issues. She has experience with divorces, domestic violence, and parenting time problems, so she decided to help other people out there who might be like her. She just wanted to feel understood in her case and understand the process. Seventeen years later, this is the information she believes people caught up in the Michigan family law system want to know. Being in the system feels like fearing for the next mine in the field that could blow up your case and can be stressful and confusing. Understanding the lay of the family law land can hopefully be helpful in reducing this stress and confusion."

Published by Page Publishing, Veronica White's educational read draws from her own experiences in the legal system feeling frightened, uncertain and unable to understand the process and jargon that added to the intimidation of the process. White clarifies the process for families in the legal system to remove one stressor from their path and provide a guiding, understanding voice for them.

