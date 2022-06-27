Author Sheri Keyes's new book "May I Love You?" is a timeless love story that follows Sean and Jenny on their passionate journey through life together

Recent release "May I Love You?" from Page Publishing author Sheri Keyes is a captivating romance novel that introduces Sean, who is an impossible romantic, and Jenny, who is the girl of Sean's dreams.
CAMERON, Texas, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sheri Keyes, who is a fourth-generation Texan and a mother of three, has completed her new book "May I Love You?": an enchanting love story that chronicles the opening years of their life together.
Sean, a vacationing helicopter pilot from Scotland, takes a wrong turn and roars into a small New Mexico town wearing a kilt and riding a Harley. At the local diner, he meets the girl of his dreams.
Sean relentlessly woos Jenny by doing ordinary things in extraordinary ways throughout their life together.
Author Sheri Keyes begins her mesmerizing novel, writing, "The crack of the cue ball breaking the tightly racked billiard balls caused her body to jolt upright. Two thin, dirty cowboys, taking a break during the hottest part of the day, had wandered into the small diner for a cold beer and a round or two of eight ball. One of them drawled, 'Sorry, ma'am,' and the other one chuckled. She stared at them open-mouthed as she tried to recall who and where she was."
Published by Page Publishing, Sheri Keyes's remarkable tale shares a fresh take on a classic love story.
Readers who wish to experience this memorable work can purchase "May I Love You?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
