Author Dr. Mike Salahshurian, PH. D's new book "Unbeliever, No More!" is a faith based tale that answers compelling questions people may have of religious beliefs

Recent release "Unbeliever, No More!" from Page Publishing author Dr. Mike Salahshurian, PH. D is spiritual read based in Christian beliefs that guides others to understand their existence and the truth about what they believe.

BROOMFIELD, Colo., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Mike Salahshurian, PH. D, a registered pharmacist who opened his own Apothecary, has completed his new book "Unbeliever, No More!": a faith based guide to religion.

"After the closure of my Apothecary, I became a Christian, by receiving Christ as my Lord and Savior!

Soon after, I attended the Seminary School and received a Double-Master, and a Doctorate Degree, a Ph. D., in Christian Education, and the Bible from Bethany Divinity College & Seminary! Later, I was promoted to serve as an Associate Pastor at the Northside Baptist Church, and, also, became the Dean of the Northside Baptist Institute for seven years. At this time, I am a Pastor Emeritus!

There are over ten thousand religious beliefs in the world today! No doubt, your belief will be among the myriad of beliefs. How sure are you that what you believe is actually true? If you cannot offer reliable proof to substantiate your belief, you need to read this book. Today, we have been bombarded by false information from media, our environment, our peers, not to mention the influence of our upbringing. So we have been taught to adopt a relativistic belief and not to think critically about subjects but rather accept the popular mindset. At times, you have probably wondered and asked many questions pertaining to the very essence of your being and the truth about your belief. In this book, you will find your answers based on the absolute, infallible, and inerrant Word of God."

Published by Page Publishing, Dr. Mike Salahshurian, PH. D's spiritual tale uses the Christian Word of God to guide those of faith that have existential questions to understand their purpose and the truth behind their religion.

Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Unbeliever, No More!" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

