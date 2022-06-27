Author Jack Sterns' new book "The True Story of Six Months from Courthouse to County Jail to State Prison" is a compelling tale of life in prison

Recent release "The True Story of Six Months from Courthouse to County Jail to State Prison" from Page Publishing author Jack Sterns is a gripping read detailing the truth of prison life and the toll it can take on a person.

NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jack Sterns, a talented author, has completed his new book "The True Story of Six Months from Courthouse to County Jail to State Prison": a compelling read discussing the experience of being in prison.

"The Statesville Prison experience will pull you right in, if not already. It was surreal being a White male in his forties locked up in one of the most horrific prisons in the country, Statesville Penitentiary. After another blink of an eye, he's transferred to minimum-security East Moline Illinois Prison. The bus ride experience is straight out of Hollywood, except it's real. His time spent in sweet Moline doesn't last long as expected due to some trouble inside. The time he spends in segregation is brutally realistic and in your face. After a month in seg, he gets to take another bus ride to Hillsboro medium-maximum security prison for the remainder of the six-month journey. Any trouble there and super maximum security prison would be next. A can't-put-down read that drags you right in. You can't wait to turn the pages in The Story of Six Months from Courthouse to County Jail to State Prison.."

Published by Page Publishing, Jack Sterns's intriguing tale discloses what it is like in prison including transfers from one prison to another and how one man's journey was molded by his experience.

Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "The True Story of Six Months from Courthouse to County Jail to State Prison" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

