Author Ronald Alexander's new book "I Got You" is a faith based read following four individuals galvanized by negativity recruiting people to join their crusade

CHANDLER, Ariz., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ronald Alexander, a proud father and God fearing man with an athletic background, has completed his new book "I Got You": a compelling faith-based read.

"This book is about four individuals: a former state representative from Arizona's Department of Education, a cum laude graduate from an HBCU, a former groomsman, and Marcus MacDonald. Galvanized by negativity, four individuals hoped to get any and every one to join their crusade. Through their lies, malice, and betrayal, they rallied people in Cleveland and Phoenix to believe in them. But I had a God named Jesus to believe in me, and because of that, here I stand—a winner!"

Published by Page Publishing, Ronald Alexander's captivating tale follows one man driven by his unshakable faith that allows him to see through the crusaders empty promises to their truth.

