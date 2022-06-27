Author James Evans's new book "Poverty's Poetry" is a powerful retrospective of the author's life as told through poetry, examining the hardships he has faced

Recent release "Poverty's Poetry" from Page Publishing author James Evans is a collection of poetry and ruminations that explore the author's life and the various obstacles he has had to overcome. After years of trouble with law enforcement and being blamed for crimes he did not commit because of his appearance, Evans turns to writing to express his feelings and share his story with the world.

OAKLAND, Calif., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- James Evans, a writer of music and poetry, has completed his new book "Poverty's Poetry": a moving memoir of impactful writings and poetry that discusses the difficult times faced by Evans and the strength of his character to persevere.

Beginning with the poem "Poverty's Poetry," Evans begins his profound life story, "He was immature and manipulative / to influence with intent to deceive. || Patches was all that he seen in the mirror, angry at the world because of his beauty. || No soul was ever aware of all the hatred he carried, covering tears with laughs and smiles. || While behind the pupils in his eyes, there were plans of destruction, his goal would be the downfall of all that he envied. || As days went by, and time passed on, he used his only talent to deceive others into the virus. Jealousy and self-hatred cause one to be unclean… || An unaware, more simply said, 'Blind,' to the fact. Thy elder's preached about loud talkers with bad intentions, those that should be paid 'no' attention to... And allow karma to bring forth the attention he or she deserves. || When you mature, you'll have patience, knowledge, and wisdom. || The game of life, controlled by the White strategically attacking the Black, a game made out of the lives that we have… || Every time it ends an begins, Black always move second. This is what they wanted embedded in our minds, that we belong in second place… || Strong minds say, 'Never! No more. That is over today.' || 'I have lost too many and feel the souls of those, for these words not to bring understanding. The spiritual connect…' || I mourn daily, 'cause I have lost years of my life to modern slavery because I wasted time hanging around those who carry self-hatred and selfishness, only out for what they can get. || A bad influence on the one who has dreams, and they say were getting closer to change, let's not forget about the ones who had years of the same thing… || Cell blocks and cement walls, serving time for a crime he didn't commit."

Published by Page Publishing, James Evans's impactful tale will take readers on a momentous journey that highlights the convictions needed to not let oneself be dragged down by society and resist temptation.

Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Poverty's Poetry" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

