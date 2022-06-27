Author Jeannette Flores's new book "A Dark Secret" is a gripping story of new beginnings, and the dark secrets that follow a Cuban family throughout their lives

Recent release "A Dark Secret" from Page Publishing author Jeannette Flores is a spellbinding Spanish-language work of dramatic fiction introducing Emiliana, a young woman ready to do anything to protect her family after they emigrate from Cuba to the United States in search of freedom from an oppressive regime.

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jeannette Flores, a first-generation American high school student whose parents emigrated from Cuba and who aspires to pursue a degree at Yale Law School and become a criminal defense attorney, has completed her new book "A Dark Secret": a compelling literary debut that keeps the pages turning until its satisfying conclusion.

"A Dark Secret" is about a family that emigrates from Cuba to the USA in search of freedom—a family that is united despite the secrets they hide. To save her family, Emiliana (Emy) is capable of everything, even to unleash a dark side that will follow her the rest of her life. However, it comes at a very high price: unhappiness. This story covers immigration issues, family relations, secrets, teachings, and much more.

