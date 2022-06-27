Zainora Polk's new book "Why Me" is a personal testimony of her own struggles and how she came to understand that she was chosen to take the difficult path for a reason

Recent release "Why Me" from Page Publishing author Zainora Polk is a deeply personal reflection on her own hardships that she faced throughout her life and how she overcame with friends, family and faith. With an aim to encourage those who are down, this book provides an understanding that keeping the faith allows for a brighter light at the end of the tunnel.

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zainora Polk, a proud Navy veteran from Houston Texas, has completed her new book "Why Me": a personal reflection on the difficult situations she faced and how she overcame.

"Many times in life, when we are going through a difficult situation, we tend to ask, "Why me?" But the question should be, "Why not me?" I am reminded of the book of Job and how God allowed Satan to torment Job to test his faith and how he was rewarded in the end. I hope this book is able to inspire those who are going through struggles in life, and how important it is for us to keep our faith and remain positive with any endeavor we face in life."

Published by Page Publishing, Zainora Polk's encouraging testimony offers inspiration to those facing hardship that if they keep their faith strong and work through their difficulties by connecting to God, they will prevail.

Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Why Me" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

