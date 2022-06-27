Author Anna Gatta's new book "I AM WOMAN" is a powerful coming of age story following a young woman and one decision that would affect her the rest of her life

Recent release "I AM WOMAN" from Page Publishing author Anna Gatta is an inspiring and relatable tale of a young woman growing up in the mid-twentieth century and the taboo struggles she faces. Women will feel drawn to Anna as they see themselves in her and appreciate what she has gone through that they may have been forced not to discuss in their own lives and powerful to move forward with her story as inspiration.

BENSALEM, Pa., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anna Gatta, a successful businesswoman and proud family matriarch who immigrated from Italy, has completed her new book "I AM WOMAN": a compelling tale about a woman growing up in a multiethnic neighborhood, facing the trials of womanhood.

Gatta shares, "I Am Woman is a book about the many struggles women encounter that are not always spoken about (i.e., betrayal, abortion, illness, humiliation, abuse, failure, and success). Although a work of fiction, I Am Woman is based on a culmination of life events that touches on a number of issues whether personal or perceived. It is peppered with a little humor while it depicts various incidences that occurred in a multiethnic neighborhood in days gone by.

Anna is a young Catholic woman growing up in an Italian American household in the '50s and '60s. From child to businesswoman, she is confronted with a decision that would forever affect her life. Would love or conscience prevail? I Am Woman will touch all women in one way or another, I am certain."

Published by Page Publishing, Anna Gatta's captivating book will engage audiences in the struggles Anna faces and the steps she takes to persevere and push through. Anna offers encouragement and inspiration for women everywhere to pilot their own lives and support their female comerades.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "I AM WOMAN" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

