Author Carmen Mitchell's new book "The Dispossessing of a Spirit" is a Scripture-based discussion of Christian teaching and its application in modern life

Recent release "The Dispossessing of a Spirit" from Page Publishing author Carmen Mitchell offers a Biblical foundation for twenty-first century Christians working toward a fuller understanding of the New Testament for guidance in their personal faith journey.

TOLEDO, Ohio, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carmen Mitchell, a devoted Christian who believes that God loves all people and wants to see everyone live out in complete freedom the abundant life everyone has been given through Jesus Christ, has completed her new book "The Dispossessing of a Spirit": an inspiring spiritual work for Christians seeking a closer connection to their faith.

The author writes, "'The Dispossessing of a Spirit' is a guide that provides a Biblical foundation to help all people achieve freedom from any hindrances in life. There is nothing new under the sun, and God has provided answers for every circumstance as we seek His guidance and truths through Jesus Christ by the power of God's Holy Spirit. You will be blessed as you read!"

Published by Page Publishing, Carmen Mitchell's engrossing book is a thought-provoking choice for Christian readers.

