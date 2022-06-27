Tambler Wallace's book "Odds" is a compelling tale following a man who becomes fabulously wealthy after a devastating loss and the connection he gains to the departed

Recent release "Odds" from Page Publishing author Tambler Wallace is an enthralling tale following one man's journey of hope after a devastating loss. With money paving his way, he finds revenge and a companion with a special talent that allows him to connect with the dearly departed.

NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tambler Wallace, an author from South Central Texas, has completed his new book "Odds": a thrilling tale of love, loss and the games money plays.

"When a man retires and becomes a multimillionaire, he learns that his money can't buy miracles, but it can buy a measure of revenge. His struggle to understand and overcome a devastating loss culminates in a glimmer of hope for maintaining connections to the dearly departed.

As he immerses his mind and his money into a search for the soul and the paths it takes through multiple lifetimes, he sees as he gets closer just how far away the answer is: beyond any mortal's reach. He enlists the help of a warrior with a special power and falls for a deceased DEA agent.

In the desert hills of Mexico, evil and justice meet as past and present lives become intertwined in the search for the immortal soul. Ultimately, through a chance reunion, he learns that success in life and success at living are two very different things, that some broken hearts never heal, and that some hearts never break.

What are the odds of discovering a lost progeny reanimated as a not-so-total stranger?"

Published by Page Publishing, Tambler Wallace's captivating tale follows the various connections this man makes that bring him closer to his end goal of healing his broken heart, but his life is thrown back into perspective after a gripping chain of events.

Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "Odds" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing