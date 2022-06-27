Takiyah Brown's newly released "Because I Love You" is a heartwarming story of a loving mother and a curious little boy's adventures on a snowy day

"Because I Love You" from Christian Faith Publishing author Takiyah Brown is a charming family story that explores the maternal bond and the importance of spending time together.

MEADVILLE, Pa., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Because I Love You": a heartfelt tale of a mother's love. "Because I Love You" is the creation of published author Takiyah Brown, a dedicated and proud mother of two sons.

Brown shares, "On a cold, snowy winter day, five-year-old James was really excited and inspired by some cool things his mom decided for the two of them to do on that snowy winter day. The love a mom has for her children is displayed in this book."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Takiyah Brown's new book features vibrant illustrations crafted by D'Auj Jones and Markell Carter.

Brown offers readers a heartwarming narrative while Jones and Carter's illustrations engage the imagination within the pages of this delightful children's fiction.

Consumers can purchase "Because I Love You" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Because I Love You," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

