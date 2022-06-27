Author Jannine Nuzzo's book "Aspire to Inspire" is a candid memoir sharing her experiences coping with the anxiety and depression that have plagued her since childhood

Recent release "Aspire to Inspire" from Page Publishing author Jannine Nuzzo is a slim yet deeply personal reflection on the myriad events in her life that have contributed to an emotional fragility that continues to impact her life.

WALLINGFORD, Conn., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jannine Nuzzo, a practicing nurse who loves to travel, meet new people, and is learning the art of self-love and being okay with being on her own, has completed her new book "Aspire to Inspire": an honest reflection on her life, relationships, and the emotional challenges she has overcome.

"With the ever-changing world and the advancement in technology and social media, mental health has become a forefront in many people's lives, whether they want to admit it or not. Mental health is something the author is so passionate about and aims to make the subject not such a taboo by sharing what she has gone through. Heartbreak, death, depression, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts are just a touch on what you will inquire.

This book talks about the author's real-life struggles and demons and how she's tried to cope. This book is real and raw with the goal of aspiring to inspire those who read it to make them feel like they're not alone, and what they may be struggling with may be more common than they think. It offers some coping strategies and inspirational quotes to motivate you to keep going on, even when you think you can't. If anyone is going through a difficult time or feels alone, this book is for you."

Published by Page Publishing, Jannine Nuzzo's engrossing book is an inspiring story of perseverance and hope for a brighter tomorrow.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Aspire to Inspire" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

