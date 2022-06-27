Albert Davis Sr.'s newly released "My Journey on This Side of Eternity" is an engaging exploration of the author's personal and spiritual journey

"My Journey on This Side of Eternity" from Christian Faith Publishing author Albert Davis Sr. is a thoughtful reflection on a life lived in service to spreading the Word of God and the key moments that shaped a life of faith.

MEADVILLE, Pa., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My Journey on This Side of Eternity": a nostalgic and appreciative discussion of a life lived in determined faith. "My Journey on This Side of Eternity" is the creation of published author Albert Davis Sr., a dedicated husband and father of seven who serves as a Protestant volunteer at the state prison in Chino, California. Davis has been in the ministry for over forty years and is a pastor emeritus through Jericho Christian Fellowship.

Davis shares, "My Journey on This Side of Eternity tells the story of one individual whom God used when it looked as if he was not going to live past the age of fourteen. God's plan and purpose for him are still active, even at the age of eighty. His story also illustrates how God wills us to His glory. This author's story also reveals that God's love reaches out to every man, woman, boy, and girl on the face of this planet.

"The author's story will also show how God had kept him from being exposed to certain negative experiences in his life that would hinder what the Lord had planned for his life. If there was a situation that started out as being negative, the Lord would intervene and turn it into a positive for His glory.

"The accounts given in the author's story will give you insight as to how the Lord will not give up on you.

"This author also learned four important things while on his journey:

1. Make God's Word (Bible) your rule of faith and code of conduct.

2. This is not all there is. We are all on a journey.

3. Let the Lord always be your inspiration and encouragement.

4. Feed your faith, and you will starve your doubts."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Albert Davis Sr.'s new book will encourage and inspire as readers consider the author's unique life perspective.

Davis shares in hopes of empowering others to lean into God's teachings to find a satisfaction in life steeped in faith.

Consumers can purchase "My Journey on This Side of Eternity" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "My Journey on This Side of Eternity," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

