Author J.T. Conners's new book "Far Away Home" is a compelling science fiction encompassing love, betrayal, and otherworldly desires

Recent release "Far Away Home" from Page Publishing author J.T. Conners is a captivating tale following Jodar, a male of another planet who meets a female from Earth that he imagines will fulfill all of his desires. When Jodar takes the female back to his planet, he encounters conspiracy and betrayal in his path.

NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- J.T. Conners, a Southern Alberta native and proud family woman, has completed her new book "Far Away Home": a compelling science fiction tale of desire, betrayal and love.

"Their planet had been ravaged by years of warfare. All life, apart from the many male species on their planet, have been eradicated. It has become vital to journey throughout many galaxies to gather much needed wildlife, plant life, and compatible females to replenish their world. In their travels, they discover Earth and its massive abundance of life. They decide to visit Earth to add to their collections. The supreme commander's personal bodyguard, Jodar, decides to help his friends with the gathering on Earth. During this visit, they happen to come across an earthling female. This earthling beauty awakens unexpected desires he never expected to experience for himself. Jodar decides that he can't leave this particular female behind, and he arranges for her capture. He must take her back with him to his home planet to discover if she is indeed what he has envisioned. During their collections to amass desperately needed life, they also uncover one of their own instigating an intricate conspiracy that could tip the scale for their enemy to triumph. Will this earthling female be what Jodar desires? Will the uncovered betrayal from one of their own, irrevocably provide their adversary the ultimate conquest after decades of battle? Can Jodar find true love and prevent the complete demise of his planet in time?"

Published by Page Publishing, J.T. Conners's captivating tale follows the journey of one prominent figure as he journeys across galaxies uncovering untruths and a certain betrayal that may end decades of battles.

