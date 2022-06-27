Author Luis Antonio Salinas and Axel Erazo's new book "Delivery Boy" is a delightful tale of a delivery boy who loves putting smiles on people's faces

Recent release "Delivery Boy" from Page Publishing author Luis Antonio Salinas and Axel Erazo is a whimsical tale of a little boy who works to deliver packages to the people of his town. Though he loves his job, the people and his boss, his favorite thing is when he receives a toy himself.

MIRAMIR, Fla., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Luis Antonio Salinas, a Honduran immigrant dedicated to his construction work but with a passion for writing and poetry, and Axel Erazo, a seven year old with dreams of becoming a scientist, have completed their new book "Delivery Boy": a delightful children's book written in rhyming pattern.

Salinas shares, "Delivery Boy is the story of a kid that everybody loves because he is the one who brings the packages to the people of the town. He is only eight years old. Nevertheless, he knows how to drive a big van where he carries all the boxes.

The book is written in verse to make the kids enjoy the reading. He loves his job, and he loves his boss, but he loves the toy he receives as payment even more."

Published by Page Publishing, Luis Antonio Salinas and Axel Erazo's playful tale follows a delivery boy on his route and all of the wonderful and exciting things he gets to do each day. Paired with vibrant illustrations, children will be delighted to go along with the Amazing Boy on his delivery adventures.

