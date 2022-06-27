Eloise Bullock's newly released "Write the Vision Devotional and Weekly Journal" is a thought-provoking guided journal experience

"Write the Vision Devotional and Weekly Journal" from Christian Faith Publishing author Eloise Bullock is a motivating faith-based exercise that will encourage and challenge readers to push for personal and spiritual healing and growth.

MEADVILLE, Pa., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Write the Vision Devotional and Weekly Journal": an encouraging opportunity for reflection. "Write the Vision Devotional and Weekly Journal" is the creation of published author Eloise Bullock, an educator who works with special needs children in the public-school sector. She is a children and family advocate and founder of Haven of Peace.

Bullock shares, "Keep dreaming "crazy" goals. Keep pursuing your millionaire status. Keep pushing towards your greatness. Your challenges in life have always been your testimony.

"Don't allow the devil to convince you to sleep on your purpose. Don't let your family or friends confine you to their expectations or status.

"If others can't see that you can, it's ok. If the vision was meant for them, then they would have dreamt it, not you.

"Your process is an individualized learning plan God has placed before you because only you have the unique qualifications to get it done. You have been assigned this mountain to show others it can be moved. Even if they can't follow in your footsteps, they can walk through previously blocked canals into their destiny for the glory of the kingdom of God.

"You are needed. You are called. You are important. You are meant to do the unthinkable. — DeAuntae T. Morrow"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Eloise Bullock's new book pushes readers towards a deeper connection with God as they realize His plan for their life..

Bullock offers readers an encouraging hand in hopes of aiding others to achieve their life's purpose and salvation in God's promise.

