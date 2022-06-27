Frank DiLorenzo's newly released "Priorities: Four Young Men in 1967" is a compelling three-part fiction that examines love, war, and human connection

"Priorities: Four Young Men in 1967" from Christian Faith Publishing author Frank DiLorenzo is an action-packed narrative that offers suspense, danger, and, in the end, a touching love story as readers meet a host of affable characters.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Priorities: Four Young Men in 1967": an enjoyable fiction that offers a peek into the tumultuous 60s. "Priorities: Four Young Men in 1967" is the creation of published author Frank DiLorenzo, who graduated with a bachelor's degree in history with a minor in psychology. He is a husband, father, grandfather, veteran, and sports car enthusiast. DiLorenzo has been a director in both private and public businesses and has traveled to Aruba, Bermuda, Canada, Europe, Grand Cayman, Haiti, Latin America, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and throughout the US, including Alaska and Hawaii.
DiLorenzo shares, "Set in the US and Canada in 1967, Priorities is a story of four men in their twenties who face unavoidable circumstances and make desperate choices to preserve human life—even if it costs them everything. They all find redemption.
"The men:
- A wounded Vietnam veteran returning home to find he has as much of a fight about the war as he did during active duty.
- A graduate student who leads a group of antiwar protestors and pays the price.
- A giant of an African-American Vietnam veteran who is a bouncer in a white bar and treats everyone with a magnanimous heart regardless of their color.
- A race car driver and womanizer whose life gets turned around to lead him to true love.
The women:
- An American blonde who has a young man wrapped around her finger but teaches him a lesson in infidelity.
- A stunningly beautiful French Canadian girl who can cause a man to babble with just one look but who is in grave danger.
"The story is in three parts: the first two are testosterone-generated drama; Part Three is a love story / drama that takes the reader through Montreal and its environs, including the Montreal Underground City and the 1967 World's Fair."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Frank DiLorenzo's new book will engage the imagination as readers race to see what awaits this varied cast of characters.
DiLorenzo delivers an enjoyable tale within the pages of this fine balance of action, adventure, and romance.
Consumers can purchase "Priorities: Four Young Men in 1967" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Priorities: Four Young Men in 1967," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
