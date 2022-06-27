Nancy Johnson's newly released "What on Earth Is Going On?" is a charming short story with an essential message regarding respect

"What on Earth Is Going On?" from Christian Faith Publishing author Nancy Johnson is delightful story of a young girl's journey through life that offers important lessons on values and unexpected twists.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "What on Earth Is Going On?": a creative and compelling story of growth and life lessons. "What on Earth Is Going On?" is the creation of published author Nancy Johnson, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who has been creating from a young age.
Johnson shares, "This book is also done with a child's vision, and she continues her views as she becomes an adult. She became an adult, and she hates any type of conflict and wants peace and respect for everyone. Maybe when everyone reads this, they will also not want conflict and have respect."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nancy Johnson's new book examines the complications of conflict and the comfort one finds in times of peace.
Johnson's concise fiction will captivate readers while imparting engaging themes for consideration.
Consumers can purchase "What on Earth Is Going On?" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "What on Earth Is Going On?," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
