I. Ron Widgren's newly released "The Jacket" is an emotionally charged tale of a lost little boy and the family that stepped up where others had stepped out.

"The Jacket" from Christian Faith Publishing author I. Ron Widgren is a powerful coming-of-age narrative that finds a young boy with little positive influence suddenly swept into the fold of a loving and determined mother.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Jacket": an inspiring story of God's saving grace and the power of a loving home. "The Jacket" is the creation of published author I. Ron Widgren, a disabled navy veteran who served on a destroyer, the USS Perkins DDR-877, and received an honorable discharge in 1963. He is a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 1454 in Alma, Michigan. Widgren lives in St. Louis, Michigan, retiring from the Alma Public School System in 2000, and is a widower, losing his wife, Beverly, after thirty-three years in 2009.
Widgren shares, "This is a story about a little boy who started life without love and with emptiness hurting throughout his whole body. He is longing for someone to care and was met by a family who met his every need. The blessings he received from God were in turn passed on to others through his life.
"'Success is not measured by what one has but rather what one has given.'
"Remember him—how could you ever forget him?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, I. Ron Widgren's new book will bring a tear to the eye and a warmth to the soul as readers witness a true salvation story.
Widgren weaves a compelling tale within the pages of this heartwarming and inspiring novella.
Consumers can purchase "The Jacket" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Jacket," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
