Lori B. Rundle's newly released "Clyde the Bumblebee" is a sweet story of a special little bee who is wonderfully unique

"Clyde the Bumblebee" from Christian Faith Publishing author Lori B. Rundle is an encouraging tale of a delightfully different bee and the importance of being oneself no matter what others say.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Clyde the Bumblebee": a delightful story of acceptance and valuing each other's uniqueness. "Clyde the Bumblebee" is the creation of published author Lori B. Rundle, a native of New York City, a devoted wife, and a loving mother who has had a lifelong passion for the creative arts.
Rundle shares, "My book Clyde the Bumblebee is about a nice little bumblebee. He is a sweet little bumblebee that is small for his size and especially wise.
"He doesn't quite get along with his brothers and sisters. This is because he thinks differently than they do and does not agree with their ways, nor do they with his.
"It is great to be different as long as you don't hurt yourself or others.
"All of my books have hidden great lessons to keep as yours.
"Clyde is very special, just like you!
"You will enjoy the ending. Or is it?
"So hold on and get ready for part 2/book 2. It is filled with Clyde's new and exciting, great adventures with new friends and wonders, which are thrilling, funny, and so much more.
"I write my books to bring joy and enchantment to you.
"Remember, always be yourself!
"Written for you to enjoy; I surely hope you will."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lori B. Rundle's new book will delight and entertain young readers as they meet Clyde, a friendly little bumblebee.
Rundle shares a charming tale for the encouragement of young readers learning to stand up for themselves and their beliefs.
Consumers can purchase "Clyde the Bumblebee" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Clyde the Bumblebee," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
