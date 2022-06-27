Isabel Jane Huestis's newly released "Trust and Obey" explores a life of determined faith and appreciation for God's Word.

"Trust and Obey" from Christian Faith Publishing author Isabel Jane Huestis shares an inspiring memoir that examines key moments that shaped a life of committed connection with God and the ways in which the author pursued opportunities to spread the Gospel.

MEADVILLE, Pa., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Trust and Obey": a potent and inspiring autobiographical work. "Trust and Obey" is the creation of published author Isabel Jane Huestis, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who went home to be with the Lord in November 2020.

Isabel's best friend shares, "Isabel Jane Huestis was a woman that talked with the Lord, and who the Lord talked to. She got results because her faith was grounded in the Word of God and in God. If you have ever wanted to get so close to God you could hear Him speak, then this is the book for you. As you read from story to story you will learn how your faith too can grow as you read about Isabel's mentors and how she learned step by step how to trust in Jesus and how she could depend on His every word. You will learn with her and then you will see her faith in action with every story. And you too will be able to learn to trust and obey and learn from God that He will never fail you as you see throughout the book how God moved in every step of faith and obedience. This book is a genuine faith builder as you read about the miracles happening in story after story. You can be sure that if you, too, trust and obey Jesus, that your life can also be an overcoming life of miracle after miracle. This is the Authors main goal of this book, that in reading it, you will be taught step by step how to trust and obey Jesus. That in so doing you will be able see the Hand of God working in your life, and that you too may develop a very personal relationship with Jesus Christ."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Isabel Jane Huestis's new book will draw readers in with an open and honest message of God's grace.

Huestis's impact on family, friends, and the community are apparent within the pages of this enjoyable exploration of life and faith.

