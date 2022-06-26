Full Sail University Students Awarded Scholarships at XP League's 2021-2022 North American Finals

WINTER PARK, Fla., June 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Sail University and XP League are honored to celebrate two Full Sail students being named scholarship recipients during the 2021-2022 XP League North American Finals. A total of $10,000 in scholarships were awarded during the event with both of the selected students receiving $5,000 each based on exhibiting exceptional professionalism and creative talent while contributing to the event, in addition to good academic standing. These scholarships will be applied toward the recipient's areas of study within the university.
The Full Sail student scholarship recipients are:
Megan Foy
- Gamertag: "Meggashie"
- Degree: Game Art Bachelor of Science
- Event Participation: Tournament Organizer
Quinn Sherr
- Gamertag: "Qolorblind"
- Degree: Full Sail University's Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting, Sportscasting Bachelor of Science
- Event Participation: Shoutcaster for the Valorant competition
"We were proud to award these scholarships to two very deserving Full Sail students, Megan Foy and Quinn Sherr," said Jay Melamed, CEO of XP League. "It warms our hearts that we are able to assist them on this journey as they prepare for longstanding careers in the esports, STEM, and entertainment industries."
The 2021-2022 North American Finals took place on June 25-26, 2022, and is the largest esports gameplay event on Full Sail University's campus to date. The two-day event featured 200 players and 72 gameplay stations hosted across two of the university's industry leading event facilities, Full Sail University Orlando Health Fortress, as well as the university's on campus live performance venue, Full Sail Live. The university's staff, faculty, graduates, and students joined forces to bring the multi-day event to life from a production standpoint – everything from audiovisual production and show flow, to creative and streaming.
"We would like to extend a huge thank you to the XP League team for being a great partner and for supporting our students on their professional journeys," said Sari Kitelyn, Director of Esports and Project Development at Full Sail University. "We are looking forward to continuing to work with XP League in the future."
To learn more about the 2021-2022 XP League North American Finals, click here.
XP League is the first-to-market youth esports league franchise that bridges the gap between conventional youth athletics and competitive esports. XP League provides an innovative program that fosters social skills and sportsmanship through a positive, certified coach-led structure. Launched in September 2020, XP League has quickly grown to 36 territories across the U.S. and Canada as of August 2021. Please visit https://www.xpleague.com/ to learn more.
Full Sail University is an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment media and emerging technologies. Founded in 1979, Full Sail has received accolades throughout its over 40-year history, including most recently being featured on the 2021 "Top 50 Film Schools and Instructors From Around the World" list by Variety Magazine, named a 2022 "Top Undergraduate Schools to Study Game Design" by The Princeton Review, and previously recognized as the "School/College of the Year" by the Florida Association of Postsecondary Schools and Colleges. Full Sail University is a graduate and undergraduate degree-granting institution offering on-campus and online degree programs in areas related to Art & Design, Business, Film & Television, Games, Media & Communications, Music & Recording, Sports, and Technology. With over 84,982+ graduates worldwide, Full Sail alumni have worked on countless award-winning projects with individual recognition including OSCAR®, Emmy®, GRAMMY®, ADDY®, MTV Video Music Award, and Video Game Award honors.
