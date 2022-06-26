Dan Papirany New Album 'itrio' Is A Unique Individual Project

Dan Papirany is releasing his latest jazz album titled "I TRIO", which is an album consists of all original compositions and which Dan plays all "trio" instruments (Piano, Bass, Drums)

BRISBANE, Australia, June 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dan Papirany is releasing his latest jazz album titled "I TRIO", which is an album consists of all original compositions except "Groove evolution" which is a Brett Loretz composition, and the only tune on the album that Brett plays the trumpet, while Dan is playing all other instruments (Piano, Bass, Drums). I trio has a mixture of compositional influences. In two of the compositions, which have been influenced by Steve Gadd drumbeats, the composition "Fifty ways to leave your blubber" Dan utilises Gadd's "Fifty ways" drum beat which was originally featured on a Paul Simon song. Mozambique is another beat which is associated with Gadd, and it's featured on the tune "Some people did something". Two tunes on this album were influenced by Dan's Yemen Jewish family "Savta Ora" and "East gate" are both featuring Arab drumbeats. "Coltrix" is a composition based on John Coltrane's harmony known as the "Coltrane matrix". "Bargara" is a composition written in 2011 for the "Australian Jazz convention". "Groove Evolution" is a composition (by Brett Loretz) going through different grooves and moods. The rest are straightforward jazz compositions. Dan recorded and produced this album in his own studio (BARS) in Bundaberg, Australia. This album marks the transition for Dan from playing the piano to playing the bass.

Dan has been actively recording and performing his music locally and internationally, as well as travelling to Europe as a member of a jazz competition judges in Romania.

This album sums up Dan's activity as a jazz pianist but also taps into Dan's early experience as a drummer, which gives the album a unique "one man's band" approach to jazz, rarely used in the jazz world.

It is a refreshing approach to jazz which gives the listener an ultimate insight into an artist musical soul. The album is available on all major online music retails including Apple, Amazon, Spotify, etc, Complete video clips are available on request. Click here for a youtube album link.

Click on this link to view the album on Spotify.

"I was born in Israel and moved to New Zealand when I was 21. I studied drums for two years and then changed to a piano major. I graduated with a bachelor's in jazz performance in 1999 and continued studying to become a high school teacher. In 2011 I moved to QLD, Australia. I've released several trio and solo albums; they are all available at major online retail stores." Says Dan.

He says further, "My piano teacher at university (in Wellington) was Leigh Jackson, and Roger Sellers was my drum teacher (before I changed my major to piano), I love the music of Bill Evans and Keith Jarrett, they were my main influences. Nowadays I listen and get inspired by the music and artistry of Christian McBride – who is a wonderful bassist and a band leader."

For more of Dan's music, visit barsjazz.com

