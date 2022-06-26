All Traffic Solutions (ATS) Announces January 2022 ATS Gives Back Winner

All Traffic Solutions awarded a Shield 12 radar speed sign to Milford Borough Police Department through the company's ATS Gives Back initiative.

Over the years, All Traffic Solutions found that police departments in smaller communities have a need for All Traffic Solutions signs but lack the necessary funds and do not qualify for grants. The ATS Gives Back goal is to bridge this gap by donating radar speed signs to communities in need each month. ATS Gives Back recipients also receive a subscription to TraffiCloud®, All Traffic Solutions' patented traffic device, and data management system.

Milford Borough Police Department has eight officers to serve 1,200 citizens across 22 acres. Located in Northeastern Pennsylvania, Milford Borough experiences significant traffic from citizens commuting to and from New York, along with tourists traveling to the Pocono Mountain recreation area and a nearby national park. With an additional Shield 12 sign, the Milford Borough Police Department can reduce speeding, collect data to help prioritize enforcement, and keep pedestrians safe. The data collected will also contribute to improving traffic flow in their small community.

"The Milford Borough Police are pleased with our Shield signs from All Traffic Solutions. Being a small borough with a large amount of tourist traffic, speed and safety is always a big concern. The sign we were given added a second line to the one we already have. This allows multiple locations and double the data to help prevent speeding in our area." said Milford Borough Police Department Chief Matthew McCormack.

You can nominate a department and learn more about the ATS Gives Back criteria You can learn about the program and apply by visiting the All Traffic Solutions website.

