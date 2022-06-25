Theme song "We Will Be Better" echoes 25th anniversary of HK's return to motherland

BEIJING, June 25, 2022 /CNW/ -- A music video for the theme song celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR)'s return to the motherland was released by China Media Group on Friday.
The theme song "We Will Be Better," composed by Hong Kong musician Keith Chan Siu-kei and Alan Cheung Ka-shing, fully displays the confidence and expectations of Hong Kong people with brisk melody and readable lyrics.
Inspired by the deepening integration between Hong Kong and the mainland over the past 25 years, Chan has used over 30 Chinese characters in the lyrics such as "sea", "river" and "bay", which share the same component, to highlight the regional characteristics of the Greater Bay Area. Meanwhile, warm images of "bridge", "shore" and "lighthouse" are used to depict the kinship between Hong Kong and the mainland.
The composition and arrangement of the song features a distinctive "Hong Kong style", combining the light rock popular with Hong Kong youth and traditional Chinese music that highlights traditional culture.
Cheung hopes to express his pride as a Chinese through his creation, and never forget his original aspiration in the tide of the development of the times and strive to move forward to the future with perseverance.
The music video records the work and life scenes of many Hong Kong compatriots, including Doo Hoi Kem, an Olympic bronze medalist, Janis Chan Pui-yee, the role model of "Touching China 2021", and Leung On-lee, a post-90s Hong Kong resident who started her poverty-alleviation career in southwest China's Guizhou Province in 2018.
Link: https://youtu.be/BNGFcwnZ2-4
SOURCE CCTV+
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.