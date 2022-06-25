EB-5 Investments Restart after Behring's Major Legal Victory

U.S. District Court of the Northern District of California orders immediate re-start of EB-5 regional center program; enjoins USCIS from deauthorization of EB-5 regional centers, enabling Behring to accept new EB-5 investors
BLACKHAWK, Calif., June 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Behring Co., a vertically integrated real estate developer and the operator of Behring Regional Center ("BRC"), praised the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of California's decision to issue a preliminary injunction, setting aside the deauthorization of EB-5 regional centers by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services ("USCIS"). Today's decision by U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria held that USCIS almost certainly committed legal error when it unilaterally deauthorized designated EB-5 regional centers existing at the time that the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 ("RIA") was enacted into law and required regional centers to apply and receive approval for new designation before allowing them to operate and accept new EB-5 investors. Read the decision here.
The court's decision means that EB-5 investors can file new I-526 petitions now. The court's order enables Behring Regional Center, and all pre-authorized Regional Centers, to sponsor EB-5 projects. USCIS is required to accept I-526 petitions filed by new EB-5 investors that make qualified EB-5 investments through BRC. BRC attorneys at Greenberg Traurig welcomed the decision: "We are so pleased that the court recognized the true congressional intent," said Laura Reiff, shareholder at GT. "Existing regional centers can now operate and accept new investors. This is a program that should be embraced by the agency and the country as it brings much-needed revenue into the US and helps with job creation."
Behring will be hosting a webinar discussing the EB-5 program and the current updates in detail on June 27, 2022 at 4:00 PM PST. View Webinar Registration
When challenging USCIS's unilateral cancelation of EB-5 regional centers in April, BRC asserted that USCIS actions were contrary to the plain meaning of the RIA. BRC further asserted that USCIS's creation of new Forms I-956 and redesignation requirements violated the Administrative Procedure Act because USCIS did not go through notice-and-comment rulemaking. In granting BRC's preliminary injunction, the court stated that "Behring has made an exceedingly strong showing that the agency violated the APA. USCIS was almost certainly wrong in assuming that the Integrity Act affirmatively deauthorized existing regional centers, so the agency was almost certainly wrong to announce that the centers are no longer authorized." It agreed that BRC was likely to succeed on the merits of its case and that USCIS was wrong to assume that the RIA de-authorized existing regional centers. In recent weeks, Congress also had signaled its support when sending letters informing USCIS that its actions were against Congress's intent to restart the EB-5 Regional Center Program as quickly as possible after a 9-month lapse.
"It is an amazing victory for EB-5 investors, and we look forward to having the opportunity to go back to work creating jobs and promoting economic growth," said Colin Behring, CEO of Behring Regional Center LLC. With an active EB-5 project that is already I-924 exemplar approved, Behring investors will have the first opportunity to be eligible for the new 2,000 visas set aside for high unemployment (Target Employment Area) investments. Behring's EB-5 investment options include lower risk debt-style investments and higher earning preferred equity and common equity, all of which are open to investors immediately.
About Behring Co.
Behring Co. is a vertically integrated real estate developer, private equity fund manager, and EB-5 regional center serving the San Francisco Bay Area and Silicon Valley. Behring owns and operates the Behring Regional Center, a USCIS accredited EB-5 regional center with 100-percent investor approval history serving hundreds of investors since 2013. For more information, please visit www.behringEB5.com.
Contacts
Colin Behring
cbehring@behringco.com
+1 925-575-9634
SOURCE Behring Companies
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.