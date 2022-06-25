Country Roads RV Center Announces Current Promotions and Featured Dealership Model for June, 2022

Country Roads RV Will Continue to Offer Special Discounts and Pricing to Emergency First Responders, Medical Personnel and Active-Duty Military
LEXINGTON, N.C., June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The founders of Country Roads RV Center are pleased to announce their current sales, promotions and updates for June, 2022.
To learn more about Country Roads and check out their latest news, please visit https://www.crrvc.com/country-roads-rv-center-news-and-events-june-2022/.
From experienced campers and weekend warriors to devoted "glampers" and people who are new to the RV experience, the friendly and experienced team at Country Roads RV Center will be there every Monday through Saturday in June, ready to showcase the latest in camper and RV design and technology.
"As we have since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Country Roads RV Center is proud to continue to offer special discounts and pricing on new and pre-owned campers and RVs to emergency first responders, medical personnel, and active-duty military personnel," a company spokesperson noted, adding that this is their way of showing their deepest gratitude to these hardworking people who work so hard to keep everyone safe and secure.
For those whose professions are not considered essential emergency personnel, Country Roads RV Center still has an amazing lineup of discounts and financing options.
In June, Country Roads RV Center is also highlighting the 2022 Sandpiper 391FLRB model. It offers a number of great features including a 6-point hydraulic auto-level that will level the unit with one touch once it arrives at the campsite, plenty of storage near the raised bedroom and slide-out bed on the driver's side, and a large 20 cubic foot residential refrigerator.
"Because the Sandpiper is certified for full-time living, reflective insulation is included in the ceiling and other select areas to make it easier to cool and heat, and it also offers a very large and comfortable rear bath with double sinks."
As one of the largest dealers in the state, Country Roads RV Center carries many different lines of 5th Wheels, Travel-Trailers and Toy Haulers, as well as a full service and parts department. Family owned and operated, they strive to give their customers the most enjoyable experience possible. For more information, please visit https://www.crrvc.com.
Country Roads RV Center
2609 Enterprise Road
Lexington, NC 27295
(336) 775-2100
SOURCE Country Roads RV Center, Inc
