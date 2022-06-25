Reeves D. Whalen, Managing Partner of Whalen Hersh LLP, is Proud to Announce That Attorney Stephanie Krueger Has Joined the Colorado Personal Injury Law Firm in 2022

Whalen Hersh, LLP is distinctly pleased to announce that attorney Stephanie L. Krueger has joined our Colorado personal injury law firm. Ms. Krueger is a veteran litigator who has previously represented both plaintiffs and defendants in a wide array of complex personal injury matters. In addition to serving as trial counsel in motor vehicle accidents, product liability, and asbestos cases, she brings the firm a wealth of experience in the areas of pharmaceutical and medical device litigation.

CENTENNIAL, Colo., June 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Whalen Hersh, LLP is proud to announce that attorney Stephanie L. Krueger, formerly Stephanie L. Foote, has joined our Colorado personal injury law firm. Ms. Krueger is a veteran litigator who has previously represented both plaintiffs and defendants in a wide array of complex personal injury matters. In addition to serving as trial counsel in motor vehicle accidents, product liability, and asbestos cases, she brings the firm a wealth of experience in the areas of pharmaceutical and medical device litigation. Throughout an incredibly impressive career, Ms. Krueger has represented both injured victims in complex personal injury matters in addition to her representation of Fortune 500 corporate clients, like General Electric (GE) where she served as National Trial Counsel, in her time doing litigation defense work at Wheeler Trigg O'Donnell.

Managing Partner, Reeves D. Whalen, commented, "We are incredibly lucky to have Stephanie joining the firm, she is an exceptionally talented attorney with an impressive legal career. We believe that having represented both plaintiffs and defendants, Stephanie is able to bring a unique and highly constructive and creative perspective to every personal injury case she touches." Mr. Whalen further commented, "Stephanie joins what is already a blockbuster group of veteran, award-winning and talented attorneys including Graham D. Hersh and Steven G. Greenlee at my firm." Mr. Whalen went on to say, "She will bring another layer and depth to our practice and I feel that we are really incomparably Colorado's Premier Choice for personal injury representation."

Attorney Stephanie Krueger received her J.D. in 2012 from the Sturm College of Law at the University of Denver. She also holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (B.B.A.) degree from the University of San Diego. Prior to joining Whalen Hersh, Stephanie held associate attorney positions at Wheeler Trigg O'Donnell, LLP (2014-2017) and Burg Simpson Eldredge Hersh & Jardine, P.C. (2012-2014). At present, Stephanie is licensed to practice law in Colorado, as well as the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado.

The addition of Stephanie to our legal team signifies our unwavering commitment to being one of the premier personal injury law firms in Colorado. All of our Attorneys at Whalen Hersh are accomplishment litigators who are continually driven to achieve the best results possible for their injured clients. We work tirelessly as a team to ensure that every client of our Colorado personal injury law firm receives exceptional, thoughtful, and creative professional legal representation at all stages of their case. Whalen Hersh LLP has been instrumental in helping thousands of Coloradans successfully pursue compensation for motor vehicle accidents and injuries, as demonstrated by a solid proven record of obtaining millions of dollars for the firm's clients in injury settlements, judgments, and verdicts.

The Colorado personal injury attorneys at Whalen Hersh, led by the firm's Founder and Managing Partner Reeves D. Whalen, are highly skilled in successfully handling many different types of personal injury cases – from motor vehicle accident cases to complex trucking and catastrophic injury claims. We represent individuals who have sustained serious injuries and are legally entitled to compensation for medical bills, lost wages, property damage, loss of future income and earning capacity, emotional distress, pain and suffering, physical impairment, disability, and physical disfigurement. Whalen Hersh is an established, award-winning Colorado law firm with a strong reputation for representing clients in personal injury cases involving auto accidents, motor vehicle crashes, trucking accidents, semi-truck crashes, wrongful death, defective products, and insurance disputes.

