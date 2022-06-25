DESPITE SUPREME COURT RULING, ABORTION REMAINS LEGAL IN DC, MARYLAND, AND VIRGINIA

WASHINGTON, June 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With its ruling today, the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, dismantling the constitutional right to abortion that has stood for nearly 50 years. Roe is overturned at a time when 26 states are poised to ban abortion which will leave 36 million people who can become pregnant without access to care in their home state. Despite the Court's failure to defend this fundamental freedom, abortion is still legal in DC, Maryland, and Virginia and Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington, DC is committed to providing care to all who come to us in need.
"We are outraged! Personal medical decisions about people's sexual and reproductive health should be made by patients, and patients alone. Politicians and judges should never be making personal medical decisions about other people's bodies," said Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington, DC President & CEO Dr. Laura Meyers. "People need control of their own bodies, lives, and futures; no matter where they live. PPMW will never back down and stands rock solid in our commitment to provide equitable access to abortion care."
"Today's ruling will most impact Black and Brown women, trans and nonbinary folks, people earning low incomes, and people who live in rural communities, where health care can be extremely hard to access," said Meyers.
PPMW has already provided abortion at our health centers in DC, Prince George's and Montgomery counties to patients traveling long distances from areas like Texas. We are prepared to see a bigger increase as more bans are enacted. As the oldest and largest provider of reproductive health services in the area, we will welcome patients with open arms and will continue to provide care – no matter what.
PPMW's mission it to provide high-quality, compassionate healthcare, including reproductive care; promote sexual health; and advocate for reproductive rights and health equity for all.
SOURCE Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington, D.C.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.