Ion Implanter Market to Reach USD 368.86 Million Globally by 2025 at 4.48 % CAGR | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The ion implanter market share is expected to increase by USD 368.86 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.48%. Technavio categorizes the ion implanter market as a part of the global electronic equipment and instruments market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the ion implanter market during the forecast period.

Ion Implanter Market 2021-2025: Scope

The ion implanter market report covers the following areas:

Ion Implanter Market 2021-2025: Market Analysis

Drivers: The key factor driving the ion implanter market growth is the increasing investments in fabrication facilities. The growing demand for ICs is driven by factors such as the increase in implementation of AI across industries, investments in Industry 4.0 and autonomous cars, and demand for IoT devices. The introduction of AI and machine learning has increased the demand for semiconductor ICs in a wide range of applications, including automotive, consumer electronics, and robotics. To meet this demand, stakeholders in the market, including foundries and memory device manufacturers, are building new fabrication facilities.

Challenges: Growing demand for refurbished and used ion implanters is one of the key challenges hindering the ion implanter market growth. The growth of the global ion implanter market is impeded by the increasing demand for refurbished ion implanters. The refurbished equipment is a cost-effective alternative for semiconductor manufacturers and laboratories over-investing in new equipment. Previously owned semiconductor deposition equipment can be refurbished at a fraction of the cost of new equipment and can satisfy end-users needs for improved performance. Hence, customers that are currently using deposition systems that lack performance efficiency are opting to refurbish their equipment rather than purchasing a new one to avoid high capital investments.

Ion Implanter Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The ion implanter market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market. Advanced Ion Beam Technology Inc., Amtech Systems Inc., Applied Materials Inc., Axcelis Technologies Inc., Intevac Inc., ion beam services SA, Ionoptika Ltd., Nissin Electric Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., and ULVAC Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

Advanced Ion Beam Technology Inc. - The company offers Ultra-Low Energy High-Current Ion Implanter to the global market.

Ion Implanter Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis

Technology

High-current Implanter



Medium-current Implanter



High-energy Implanter

Geographic

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Ion Implanter Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.48% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 368.86 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.00 Performing market contribution APAC at 85% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Advanced Ion Beam Technology Inc., Amtech Systems Inc., Applied Materials Inc., Axcelis Technologies Inc., Intevac Inc., ion beam services SA, Ionoptika Ltd., Nissin Electric Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., and ULVAC Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 03: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 04: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 05: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 06: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces analysis

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 07: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 08: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 09: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 10: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 11: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 12: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 13: Technology - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 14: Comparison by Technology

5.3 High-current implanter - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 15: High-current implanter - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: High-current implanter - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Medium-current implanter - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Medium-current implanter - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Medium-current implanter - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 High-energy implanter - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: High-energy implanter - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: High-energy implanter - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Technology

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 26: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor Landscape

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Advanced Ion Beam Technology Inc.

Exhibit 43: Advanced Ion Beam Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 44: Advanced Ion Beam Technology Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 45: Advanced Ion Beam Technology Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Amtech Systems Inc.

Exhibit 46: Amtech Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 47: Amtech Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 48: Amtech Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 49: Amtech Systems Inc. - Segment focus



Exhibit 50: Amtech Systems Inc. - key news

10.5 Applied Materials Inc.

Exhibit 51: Applied Materials Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 52: Applied Materials Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 53: Applied Materials Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 54: Applied Materials Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Axcelis Technologies Inc.

10.7 Intevac Inc.

Exhibit 58: Intevac Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 59: Intevac Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 60: Intevac Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 61: Intevac Inc. - Segment focus



Exhibit 62: Intevac Inc. - Key news

10.8 ion beam services SA

Exhibit 63: ion beam services SA - Overview



Exhibit 64: ion beam services SA - Product and service



Exhibit 65: ion beam services SA - Key offerings

10.9 Ionoptika Ltd.

Exhibit 66: Ionoptika Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 67: Ionoptika Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 68: Ionoptika Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Nissin Electric Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 69: Nissin Electric Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 70: Nissin Electric Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 71: Nissin Electric Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 72: Nissin Electric Co. Ltd. - Segment focus



Exhibit 73: Nissin Electric Co. Ltd. - Key news

10.11 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 74: Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 75: Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 76: Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 ULVAC Inc.

Exhibit 78: ULVAC Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 79: ULVAC Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 80: ULVAC Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 81: ULVAC Inc. - Segment focus



Exhibit 82: ULVAC Inc. - Key news

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 83: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 84: Research Methodology



Exhibit 85: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 86: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 87: List of abbreviations

