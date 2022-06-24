Revere Securities LLC Retracts Previous Announcement

NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 12, 2022, a press release with the title "Revere Securities LLC Announces Acquisition of NorthStar Investment Banking" was released to PRNewswire. That press release was incorrect. Revere Securities LLC has not acquired any firm. This press release retracts the incorrect press release of May 12, 2022.
"North Star Investment Bank remains an independent firm," said Scott Fullman, Chief Compliance Officer. "We apologize for any confusion that the previous press release has caused.
About Revere Securities LLC
Revere Securities is a global broker-dealer firm providing strategic and financial support to institutional investors, hedge funds, and individual investors. The firm's professionals are involved in all components of the sales and trading process and include extensive compliance and operational personnel. In addition, Revere Securities LLC provides differentiated corporate access, helping institutional clients gain access to management as a component of their investment process. The firm has industry focused sales specialists who possess "buy-side" experience; therefore, providing a sound, alternate perspective, to the investment process.
Media Contact:
Jay Yu
Revere Securities LLC
(212) 688-2350
jyu@reveresecurities.com
