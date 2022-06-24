Leather Handbags Market - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Leather Handbags Market by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. One of the key factors driving the leather handbags market growth is the influence of celebrity endorsements on customer purchase decisions. The fashion industry has been experiencing rapid changes and advancements over the last two decades, mainly owing to the growing fashion-conscious population, particularly in developing regions. In addition, endorsements and the use of fashion products by celebrities influence the customer purchase decision. Celebrity endorsement is a popular marketing tool used by vendors to build their brand image as well as create product awareness and promote products. A group of professionals or celebrities recommending a product can considerably impact customer perception about the product. Vendors often sign multi-year endorsement agreements with high-profile celebrities to enhance their brand value. Selena Gomez, an American singer and actress, and Michael B. Jordan, an American actor, are brand ambassadors for Coach (a brand by Tapestry Inc.). Customer engagement programs are introduced through offline and online channels to increase awareness. With growing internet penetration globally and the success of social media campaigns, vendors promote their products at a minimal cost.

With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly delivering crucial information about market data to more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. All at affordable Plans

The Leather Handbags Market value is set to grow by USD 8.28 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 5% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. Moreover, the market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Leather Handbags Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 8.28 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.01 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Burberry Group Plc, Capri Holdings Ltd., Guess? Inc., H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB, Hermès International, Kering SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, PRADA Group, PVH Corp., and Tapestry Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Market Dynamics:

Major Challenge:

Rising labor cost and fluctuating raw material prices is one of the key challenges hindering the leather handbags market growth. Fluctuating raw material prices is a challenge for manufacturers globally. Leather manufacturing includes several steps such as procurement, processing, and tanning or synthesizing. Several government regulations are applicable, and various chemicals are used in manufacturing, which further increases the price of leather as a raw material. The manufacturing facilities of various international brands, such as PRADA, COACH, Giorgio Armani , Burberry, Mulberry, and DOLCE&GABBANA, are located in Asian countries, such as China , Indonesia , Bangladesh , and Vietnam , where the labor costs have grown rapidly over the last decade. The increase in production cost lowers the profit margins of vendors and proves to be a challenge for them in the global leather handbags market. To overcome this situation, vendors are adopting and investing in new technologies and innovative collaborations and automating the manufacturing process.

Uncover & Unlock new information & strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities. View Sample Report

Some of the Major Companies Mentioned

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Burberry Group Plc

Capri Holdings Ltd.

Guess? Inc.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB

Hermès International

Kering SA

LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton

PRADA Group

PVH Corp.

Tapestry Inc.

The leather handbags market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product launches and the increasing investment in marketing strategies to compete in the market.

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio – Download Sample Report

Related Reports:

Tote Bags Market by Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The predicted growth for the tote bags market share from 2021 to 2026 is USD 7.47 billion at a progressing CAGR of 6.37%. Find More Exclusive Research Insights Here

Handbags Market in India by Product and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The handbags market share in India is expected to increase by USD 207.51 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.90%. Find More Exclusive Research Insights Here

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Distribution channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape

Exhibit 22: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 26: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Burberry Group Plc

Exhibit 43: Burberry Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 44: Burberry Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 45: Burberry Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 46: Burberry Group Plc - Segment focus

10.4 Capri Holdings Ltd.

10.5 Guess? Inc.

10.6 H

Exhibit 52: Guess? Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 53: Guess? Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 54: Guess? Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 55: Guess? Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Hermès International

Exhibit 60: Hermès International - Overview



Exhibit 61: Hermès International - Business segments



Exhibit 62: Hermès International – Key news



Exhibit 63: Hermès International - Key offerings



Exhibit 64: Hermès International - Segment focus

10.8 Kering SA

Exhibit 65: Kering SA - Overview



Exhibit 66: Kering SA - Business segments



Exhibit 67: Kering SA – Key news



Exhibit 68: Kering SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 69: Kering SA - Segment focus

10.9 LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton

Exhibit 70: LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 71: LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton - Business segments

- Business segments

Exhibit 72: LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton - Key news

- Key news

Exhibit 73: LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton - Key offerings

- Key offerings

Exhibit 74: LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton - Segment focus

10.10 PRADA Group

Exhibit 75: PRADA Group - Overview



Exhibit 76: PRADA Group - Business segments



Exhibit 77: PRADA Group – Key news



Exhibit 78: PRADA Group - Key offerings

10.11 PVH Corp.

Exhibit 79: PVH Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 80: PVH Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 81: PVH Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 82: PVH Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 83: PVH Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Tapestry Inc.

Exhibit 84: Tapestry Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 85: Tapestry Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 86: Tapestry Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 87: Tapestry Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 88: Tapestry Inc. - Segment focus

M Hennes & Mauritz AB

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 89: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 90: Research Methodology



Exhibit 91: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 92: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 93: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leather-handbags-market---industry-trends-and-forecast-to-2025-301573297.html

SOURCE Technavio