HOIST ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF QUALIFYING TRANSACTION WITH THE HEMPSHIRE GROUP, INC.

CALGARY, AB, June 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Hoist Capital Corp. HTE ("Hoist") is pleased to announce that it has completed the previously announced Qualifying Transaction with The Hempshire Group, Inc. ("Hempshire") and will continue on a post-merger basis as "The Hempshire Group, Inc." (the "Resulting Issuer"). A Filing Statement prescribed by the TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has been filed on SEDAR under Hoist's profile and provides disclosure about the terms of the Qualifying Transaction and the business and affairs of Hempshire and the Resulting Issuer. The Filing Statement also includes audited financial statements of Hempshire for the financial period ended December 31, 2021 and associated MD&A, the management prepared financial statements of Hempshire for the interim financial period March 31, 2022 and associated MD&A, as well as the pro forma consolidated financial statements of the Resulting Issuer as at March 31, 2022. Upon filing of all customary commercial closing documents and the issuance by the Exchange of a Bulletin confirming completion of the Qualifying Transaction, the shares of the Resulting Issuer will commence trading on the Exchange under the new stock symbol: "HMPG". Trading of the Resulting Issuer's shares is expected to commence the week of July 4, 2022.

About The Hempshire Group, Inc.

Incorporated in 2019, Hempshire formulates and markets its own proprietary brands under the MOUNTAIN® Smokes brand name, including MOUNTAIN® Originals cannabidiol hemp smokes ("CBD Hemp Smokes") with <0.3% THC, and MOUNTAIN® Zeros CBD Hemp Smokes with non-detectible, <0.0001% THC, and has additional proprietary brands under development. Hempshire also offers private white-labeling services and contract manufacturing services, through its partners, for significant non-owned CBD Hemp Smoke brands in the United States and internationally.

Hempshire's products are currently, or in the process of, being distributed internationally in Switzerland, South Africa and New Zealand through exclusive distribution agents. Hempshire is in discussions for distribution in multiple additional international jurisdictions.

Additional Information

For additional information regarding the Qualifying Transaction, Hempshire and the Resulting Issuer, please contact:

Arif Shivji

President and Director Hoist Capital Corp. Phone: 604-842-2743c

Email: arif@cpcequities.com Martin Marion

President, CEO and Director The Hempshire Group, Inc. Phone: 954-480-7046

Email: marty@hempshiregroup.com

