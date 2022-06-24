Bike Helmet Market to Grow by USD 274.15 Mn | Growing Demand for Safety Bike Equipment to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bike Helmet Market by Type (Road helmets, Sports helmets, and Mountain bike (MTB) helmets) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the bike helmet market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 274.15 million at an accelerating CAGR of 5.46%. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Get Sample Report.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- One of the main reasons propelling the bike helmet market's expansion is the rising demand and awareness for bicycle safety equipment. There are varied safety regulations for bike riders in different nations. Additionally, as people's knowledge of fitness has increased, there are more bikes on the roadways. The sales of bike helmets have risen as a result of these considerations.
- Market Challenges
- A major obstacle to the expansion of the bike helmet market is cost increases. The cost of producing helmets is being impacted by the increase in demand and design advancements for increased safety. These helmets are expensive and come with night-vision goggles and other features, which is anticipated to restrain the growth of the bike helmet market over the forecast period.
Bike Helmet Market Segmentation
By geography, the bike helmet market has been segmented into five regions, namely Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA. Europe will be the leading region of the market. It will account for 44% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The Netherlands, Denmark, and Germany are the key countries for the bike helmet market in Europe. Moreover, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in North America and APAC. The wide availability of cycling gear will drive the bike helmet market growth in Europe during the forecast period.
Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Giant Bicycle India - The company offers a wide range of bike helmets such as Giant touring, Strive, Rev mips, among others.
- KASK Spa - The company offers a wide range of bike helmets such as Defenderer WG11, Urban R, Moebius Elite, among others.
- Limar Srl - The company offers a wide range of bike helmets such as Ultralight EVO, Air PRO, among others.
- Locatelli Spa - The company offers a wide range of bike helmets such as GP 550S, ST.501, Spark, among others.
- MET SPA - The company offers a wide range of bike helmets such as parachute MCR, Roam mips, among others.
Bike Helmet Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.46%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 274.15 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.50
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
Europe at 44%
Key consumer countries
US, The Netherlands, Denmark, Japan, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Giant Bicycle India, KASK Spa, Limar Srl, Locatelli Spa, MET SPA, ORBEA S. COOP. LTDA., Rudy Project SpA, Specialized Bicycle Components Inc., Trek Bicycle Corp., and ZhuHai Safety Helmets MFG Co. Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Road helmets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Sports helmets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Mountain bike (MTB) helmets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Giant Bicycle India
- KASK Spa
- Limar Srl
- Locatelli Spa
- MET SPA
- ORBEA S. COOP. LTDA.
- Rudy Project SpA
- Specialized Bicycle Components Inc.
- Trek Bicycle Corp.
- ZhuHai Safety Helmets MFG Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
