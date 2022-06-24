Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size to Grow by USD 3.21 bn | AxxonSoft Inc. and Everbridge Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market size is expected to grow by USD 3.21 billion. The growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 22.15% during the forecast period. The report extensively covers physical security information management (PSIM) market segmentation by end-user (PEU, transportation, commercial, government and defense, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

Company Profiles

The physical security information management (PSIM) market report provides complete insights on key vendors, including AxxonSoft Inc., Everbridge Inc., Genetec Inc., Hexagon AB, Johnson Controls International Plc, NICE Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Verint Systems Inc., and Vidsys Inc. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

AxxonSoft Inc. - The company offers physical security information management software named Intellect.

Everbridge Inc. - The company offers physical security information management through its Control center, with benefits such as real-time situational awareness and others.

Genetec Inc. - The company offers physical security information management software named Genetec ClearID.

Hexagon AB - The company offers physical security information management software named Intergraph Security.

Johnson Controls International Plc - The company offers physical security information management such as Access Control and others.

Market Dynamics

Physical security information management market growth is primarily driven by the need to reduce criminal activity and terrorist attacks. The growth of the physical security information management market is significantly influenced by the integration of IoT with physical security. Physical security information management (PSIM) market growth, however, will face significant infrastructure challenges during the projection period.

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global physical security information management (PSIM) market as a part of the global application software market within the global information technology market.

The value chain of the global application software market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovation

Market Segmentation

By end-user , the market is classified into PEU, transportation, commercial, government and defense, and others. The PEU segment contributes the largest share of the market. The development of new energy production infrastructure is expected to drive the growth of this segment.

, the market is classified into PEU, transportation, commercial, government and defense, and others. The contributes the largest share of the market. The development of new energy production infrastructure is expected to drive the growth of this segment. By solution , the market is classified into software and services. The software segment accounts for the highest market share growth. The software segment is expected to witness a rapid rise in the growth rate because of the shift in demand from legacy authentication solutions to digitized physical security solutions due to the popularity of software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based solutions.

, the market is classified into software and services. The accounts for the highest market share growth. The software segment is expected to witness a rapid rise in the growth rate because of the shift in demand from legacy authentication solutions to digitized physical security solutions due to the popularity of software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based solutions. By geography, the market is classified into North America , Europe , APAC, MEA, and South America . North America will have the largest share of the market. The availability of adequate IT and business infrastructure, stringent regulations on IT security compliance and governance, and the high adoption of cloud-based IT security solutions and services drives the physical security information management (PSIM) market growth in North America .

Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.15% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 3.21 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 21.98 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AxxonSoft Inc., Everbridge Inc., Genetec Inc., Hexagon AB, Johnson Controls International Plc, NICE Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Verint Systems Inc., and Vidsys Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Application software

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user

5.3 PEU - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: PEU - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: PEU - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Government and defense - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Government and defense - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Government and defense - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Solution

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 28: Solution - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Solution

Exhibit 29: Comparison by Solution

6.3 Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Software - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Services - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Solution

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Solution

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 36: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 37: Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 38: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 40: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 42: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 44: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 46: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 50: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

Exhibit 51: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 52: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 53: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 54: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 55: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 AxxonSoft Inc.

Exhibit 56: AxxonSoft Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 57: AxxonSoft Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 58: AxxonSoft Inc. - Key offerings

11.4 Everbridge Inc.

Exhibit 59: Everbridge Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 60: Everbridge Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 61: Everbridge Inc. - Key offerings

11.5 Genetec Inc.

Exhibit 62: Genetec Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 63: Genetec Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 64: Genetec Inc. - Key offerings

11.6 Hexagon AB

Exhibit 65: Hexagon AB - Overview



Exhibit 66: Hexagon AB - Business segments



Exhibit 67: Hexagon AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 68: Hexagon AB - Segment focus

11.7 Johnson Controls International Plc

Exhibit 69: Johnson Controls International Plc - Overview



Exhibit 70: Johnson Controls International Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 71: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 72: Johnson Controls International Plc - Segment focus

11.8 NICE Ltd.

Exhibit 73: NICE Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 74: NICE Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 75: NICE Ltd.-Key news



Exhibit 76: NICE Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: NICE Ltd. - Segment focus

11.9 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 78: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 79: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 80: Robert Bosch GmbH -Key news



Exhibit 81: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 82: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

11.10 Siemens AG

Exhibit 83: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 84: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 85: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 86: Siemens AG - Segment focus

11.11 Verint Systems Inc.

Exhibit 87: Verint Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 88: Verint Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 89: Verint Systems Inc. -Key news



Exhibit 90: Verint Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 91: Verint Systems Inc. - Segment focus

11.12 Vidsys Inc.

Exhibit 92: Vidsys Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Vidsys Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 94: Vidsys Inc. - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 95: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 96: Research Methodology



Exhibit 97: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 98: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 99: List of abbreviations

