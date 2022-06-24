ABLE Equipment Rental Purchases the Rental Assets of Elite Construction Rentals

Northeast rental and sales leader continues to expand its' footprint.

DEER PARK, N.Y., June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ABLE Equipment Rental, Inc. of NY (ABLE), a supplier of Construction Equipment Rentals, Sales, Service and Parts, is pleased to announce that it has purchased the equipment rental assets, and service operations of Elite Construction Rentals, LLC (ECR), located in Wallingford, CT. The transaction will allow ABLE to broaden its footprint further into southern New England while increasing the size of its fleet and customer base. ABLE will retain the entire Elite Construction Rental Team and continue to develop its relationship with Elite's site services and general trade business, which will continue to operate under the name "Elite Construction Resources, LLC."

"Elite and its affiliates have dependably served the needs of contractors, sub-contractors and building concerns throughout our mutual footprint for many years," said Steve Laganas, ABLE's Chief Executive Officer. "The company offered a wide range of rental products while providing site and general trade services to a loyal customer base."

We are extremely excited that the Elite Construction Rental Team has joined the ABLE Equipment Rental Team," Laganas added.

"Strategically, this partnership with Elite will allow us to continue to serve as a dependable provider of aerial equipment and service to Elite's current customer base," said Chris Pera, ABLE's Chief Operating Officer. "Additionally, we'll be able to offer a broader product range for both rent and sale, further fulfilling Elite's customer equipment needs," Pera added.

About ABLE Equipment Rental

Founded in 1996, ABLE Equipment Rental is privately owned with five locations. Corporate headquarters are based in Deer Park, NY. ABLE provides Rentals, Sales, Service, Parts, Transportation and Training, as well as applications for critical infrastructure maintenance and support, contingency planning and disaster recovery. ABLE's fleet of service vehicles provides emergency service and repairs to both corporate and customer owned equipment. ABLE's locations serve the northeast markets of NY, NJ, CT, PA, DE and MD. For more information on ABLE Equipment Rental, visit ableequipment.com or email to info@ableequipment.com.

Contact:

ABLE Equipment Rental

Neil Goldstein

(866) 468-2666

ngoldstein@ableequipment.com

