Statement of the Union of American Physicians & Dentists, the Nation's Largest Union of Doctors

Statement of Dr. Stuart Bussey, President of UAPD
The Supreme Court has Spoken…Now Physicians Must Speak Out
SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's decision has made it more difficult to be a woman.
The decision to overturn 50 years of the federal right of women to have an abortion is sure to create chaos. As physicians we are an integral part of this evolving and divisive change. Doctors need to provide light, clarity and education to resolve controversy - in state courts, state legislatures and, most importantly, to women faced with a difficult decision. The zone of privacy mentioned in Roe v Wade includes the women and families who make the abortion decision, and the medical provider who bears the immense responsibility for the act.
Most Americans favor the right to an abortion under certain conditions. But half the states are expected to ban abortions, some without any exceptions. Half will still allow abortions under conditions to be determined. Some employers will pay travel expenses for those seeking abortions, but many will not. Local prosecutors and jurors may or may not enforce state laws. Politics will be in play.
That is why it is critical Doctors are available to advocate and help women make decisions and stand by them throughout the process. Physicians and other abortion providers will not only provide abortion services in "abortion states" but should provide advice and advocacy in states where rape, incest, maternal health, and medical emergency is at issue.
UAPD is the nation's largest union of post-residency physicians.
Dr. Stuart Bussey, M.D. & J.D. is President of UAPD. Please contact: Ray Quintanilla, 312-505-7862, for interview requests.
SOURCE Union of American Physicians and Dentists
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.