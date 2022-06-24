Canada and shíshálh Nation mark Royal Assent of historic self-government legislation

OTTAWA, ON, June 24, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, and hiwus Warren Paull of shíshálh Nation, announced that Bill S-10, which modernizes Canada's recognition of shishalh Nation self-governance, received Royal Assent in Parliament on June 23, 2022.

This legislation, both symbolically and in real terms, transforms the relationship between Canada and the shíshálh Nation. The Bill updates the 1986 Act, removing the anglicized name and transitioning to the shíshálh Nation Self-Government Act.

Other changes include:

Aligning the Self-Government Act with the United Nation Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples,

removing outdated oversight provisions that are not required under modern self-government arrangements,

confirming law-making powers over social and welfare services, including child and family services for all shíshálh Nation members, and

allowing for the establishment of a new land registry for the registration of interests in shíshálh lands, as an alternative to the Indian Act Reserve Land Register.

Canada is committed to working with Indigenous partners to implement their inherent right to self-determination and support their visions of a better future for their communities.

This legislation will build on the work of the shíshálh Nation to support them in achieving their inspiring visions of a better future for their citizens. This represents another important step forward to renew our Nation-to-Nation relationship and self-determination of the shishalh Nation.

Quotes

"I want to acknowledge that this legislation is the result of years of work by the shíshálh Nation, and congratulate them on the results of their perseverance and hard work. With these amendments, Canada is taking positive steps to support shíshálh Nation's self-determination."

The Honourable Marc Miller

Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations

"This an important day in the history of our Nation. The amendments to the act help to reset our Nation-to-Nation relationship and seek further reconciliation. shishalh has been a leader for many decades. We continue to show how Indigenous self-determination can dramatically improve the lives of Nation members while fostering economic growth in the greater community".

hiwus Warren Paull of shíshálh Nation

Quick facts

In 1986, the shíshálh Nation became the first Indigenous nation in Canada to achieve self-government under the Sechelt Indian Band Self-Government Act .

to achieve self-government under the . For the past three years, Canada has also been collaborating with shíshálh Nation on amendments to their self-government act.

