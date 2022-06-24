MASON TENDERS' DISTRICT COUNCIL WELFARE FUND, ANNUITY FUND AND PENSION FUND - PROVIDE NOTICE OF DATA EVENT

NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mason Tenders' District Council Welfare Fund, Annuity Fund and Pension Fund (collectively the "Funds") recently discovered an incident that may have impacted the privacy of information related to certain individuals who participate in and receive benefits from the Funds. While the Funds are unaware of any actual or attempted misuse of information in relation to the incident, they are providing potentially affected individuals with information about the incident and steps individuals may take to help protect their personal information should they feel it is necessary to do so.
On April 17, 2022, the Funds became aware of suspicious activity related to certain of the Funds' computer systems. The Funds immediately launched an investigation, with the assistance of third-party forensic specialists, to determine the nature and scope of the activity. The Funds' investigation determined that there was unauthorized access to certain of the Funds' computer systems between December 2, 2021 to April 18, 2022. While on the network, the unauthorized actor had the ability to access certain directories stored therein. Therefore, the Funds undertook a comprehensive review of the contents of the directories to determine what, if any, sensitive information was contained within them and to whom the information related. On June 14, 2022, the Funds' review determined that the directories contained certain information related to some of the individuals who participate in and receive benefits from the Funds.
The Funds determined that the information impacted by this event varied by individual but may include certain individuals' names, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, medical information, and health insurance information.
The Funds are mailing notice letters to individuals whose protected information was contained in the affected directories and may have been accessible to an unauthorized party, to the extent the Funds have valid mailing addresses for those individuals. Interested individuals can find additional information about the event at https://member.mtdctrustfunds.org. You may also write to the Funds at 520 Eighth Avenue, Suite 600, New York, NY 10018-4196.
